Maize Soccer hosted Valley Center for a chance to go to the State Tournament. It was a 2-1 Eagles lead at half. After intermission, Maize took control. With just a few minutes left in the match, Makayla Toth scored a goal with her head, to give her team a 3-1 lead.

Eagles would score one more time, winning by a final of 4-1. Maize High School will play in the State tournament.