KC police are ‘aware of the similarities,’ actively investigating homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Over the past year, there have been multiple homicides along a popular trail in south Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the possibility of the cases being related.

Since August 2016, there have been four homicides along the Indian Creek Trail, police said in a statement on Friday.

August 19, 2016 – John W. Palmer, 55, East Bannister Road, Lydia Avenue

February 27, 2017 – David Lennox, 66, 9939 Walnut Street

April 4, 2017 – Timothy Rice, 57, 1601 East Red Bridge Road

May 18, 2017 – Michael Darby, 373 West 101st Street Terrace

All four of the victims were white males between the ages of 54-67. Three of the men were walking their dogs along the trail or close to it, officials said.

At this time, there is not physical evidence that suggests the cases are related, but the possibility is being reviewed by police.