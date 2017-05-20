Kansas lawmakers still struggling on taxes, school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators have drifted through another week.

They didn’t have debates in either chamber on a plan for boosting spending on public schools or proposal to increase taxes to pay for it and also fix the state budget.

They held no late-night or evening House and Senate sessions and haven’t worked any weekends since returning this month from their annual spring break.

When they reconvene Monday, they’ll be only days away from the 100th day of their annual session and what is supposed to be their last.

They’re still struggling with a chicken-and-egg question.

Do they pass tax legislation first to set the upper limits of what they can spend? Or, do they pass a school funding plan first to set a revenue-raising target?

