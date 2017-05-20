Iran strikes back at US with more reciprocal sanctions

The Associated Press Published:
An Iranian woman walks past a mural depicting Iranian armed forces in the battlefield, at Palestine Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016. The end of Western sanctions against Iran loomed Saturday as Iran's foreign minister suggested the U.N. atomic agency is close to certifying that his country has met all commitments under its landmark nuclear deal with six world powers. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has sanctioned nine more U.S.-linked businesses, organizations and people over America’s sanctions over its ballistic missile program.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry published a new sanctions list online Saturday, which added nine targets.

The sanctions means Iran could seize local assets of the companies targeted and bar its employees from the country.

Those targets include Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean, Virginia; shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries of Newport News, Virginia; cyber-security firm Kingfisher Systems of Falls Church, Virginia; and DynCorp International, also of McLean.

All of the companies sanctioned by Iran declined to comment to The Associated Press.

The Trump administration in February sanctioned more than two dozen people and companies in retaliation for a ballistic missile test. Iran responded by announcing similar sanctions in March .

