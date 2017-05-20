Hotel robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect after a local hotel was robbed at gunpoint Friday.

Police say it happened at the Country Inn Suites, located in the 7800 block of East 32nd Street North, around 9:30 p.m.

A 38-year-old employee says she was working when a woman armed with a handgun walked in and handed her a note demanding money.

She says after the suspect received the money, she ran away on foot.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers (267-2111) or WPD Detectives (268-4407)