Crash in Colony leaves 2 dead

COLONY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were killed in a vehicle accident Friday afternoon one mile north of Colony on US-169.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Stephen Bauer, 75, of Baldwin City, was traveling southbound on US-169 when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crossed the center line, striking another vehicle heading north. Bauer and his passenger, Allison Bauer, 57, of Baldwin City, were killed in the accident.

Authorities said it could not be determined if Allison Bauer was wearing her seatbelt.

Zachariah Breen, 27, of Wellsville was driving the vehicle that was struck by Bauer. Breen was injured and taken to Anderson County Hospital.

