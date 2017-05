WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service reports that there was a brief tornado two miles north of Zenda on Friday.

The tornado has been rated an EF-0. The tornado path length and width is unknown.

The tornado reached a peak of 85 mph winds.

