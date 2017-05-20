Arrest made in connection with shooting near IHOP

Related Coverage Shooting leaves 1 seriously injured at IHOP

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting near IHOP on May 15.

Deonte Gray, of Wichita, has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder in the first degree.

Police said they found the victim of the shooting on May 15 at 4:45 a.m. in the parking lot of IHOP. The 34-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.