Arrest made in connection with shooting near IHOP

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting near IHOP on May 15.

Deonte Gray, of Wichita, has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder in the first degree.

Police said they found the victim of the shooting on May 15 at 4:45 a.m. in the parking lot of IHOP. The 34-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

