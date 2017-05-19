Wichita Police investigating three robberies from Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating three robberies from Thursday.

The first robbery happened at a home in the 2200 block of North Piatt around 2:30pm Thursday.

A 67-year-old man who reported finding his 70-year-old brother with a wound to his head and forced entry to the rear of the home. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A blue Porsche Cayman was missing and was later located and recovered in the 2400 block of North Minnesota. A 15-year-old male has been arrested in that case and police are still trying to determine if anyone else was involved.

Another robbery occurred around 9:00 p.m. at the Schlotsky’s Deli in the 1100 block of South Rock Road.

Two employees reported that a 27-year-old employee was outside the business when he was approached by two unknown men. One of the men had a handgun and they demanded money.

The employee and suspects went inside the business where another employee gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of money and they fled the scene. There were no injuries. The two suspects are around 25-years-old and both were wearing black pants, hoodies and gloves. One of the suspects wore black shoes with a white stripe.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a robbery occurred at Little Caesars in the 2500 block of South Seneca. An employee was taking out the trash when an unknown man walked in the back door with a handgun and demanded money. Employees gave him an undetermined amount and he left on foot. Fortunately there were no injuries. Several employees were in the store.

Police ask that if anyone has any information about these crimes or any crime, please call (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.