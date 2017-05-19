Saline County picks up limbs, branches from Thursday winds

By Carly Willis KSN

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday’s 80-90mph winds caused extensive tree damage throughout the county, both in Salina city limits and in rural neighborhoods near the Salina Speedway.

KSN spoke with David Nely, a resident who suffered structural damage to his home from the straight line winds and trees being uprooted. Nely and his wife were watching the Royals when they heard of a reported tornado near Brookville, about 12 miles away. That’s when Nely and his wife went to their bathroom window to look out front.

“We were in there watching and that’s when we saw the tree coming out of the ground and I mentioned to Regina that maybe we should go to the basement so we did and then all hell broke loose,” Nely said.

The large tree in their front yard lifted up out of the ground and fell onto their home, even busting through the shower in the bathroom they were watching from.

Nely and his wife called their insurance company Thursday night and the adjuster came out Friday morning. Today, they’re picking up branches and being thankful for their safety. It’s part of being a Kansan, he says.

“Just comes with the territory,” Nely said.

