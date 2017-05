For the second time in two weeks, Ron Baker made a public appearance in Wichita. This time, it was to sign autographs for Wichita State fans at the university bookstore.

For more than an hour there was a line of people waiting for the New York Knick to sign their memorabilia.

Baker said, “These fans are fans like this because they support you when you leave here. Very excited for me to be in Wichita. For me to come here and spend some time with my fans really means a lot to me.”