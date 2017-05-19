Regents: University of Kansas must remove gun policy clause

By Published:
Conceal and Carry (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents says the University of Kansas must change one clause from its concealed weapons policy.

Kansas wanted to require anyone carrying a concealed handgun in a handbag, purse or backpack to keep those items physically with them at all times.

The regents voted Wednesday that the university needed to remove that clause.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the university’s policy will read “Each individual who lawfully possesses a handgun on any of the University campuses shall at all times have that handgun in the person’s custody and control.”

Kansas Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little said the clause was meant to reduce the chance of accidental discharge or of others from gaining control of the weapon.

Critics, including the National Rifle Association, said the clause unreasonably limited guns.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s