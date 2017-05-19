Regal to take ownership of Warren Theatres

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Warren Theatres in Wichita will soon have new ownership.

Regal Entertainment Group is purchasing seven theaters across Oklahoma and Kansas, five of them right here in Wichita.

The Warren Theatres stand out to many in Wichita as a better movie-going experience.

“I like what Bill Warren has done. I like the fact that we have an IMAX, a really nice IMAX here,” said Jason Rampey.

“It has a lot of space, they show pretty good movies and the popcorn is really amazing,” said Jadeon Vermillion.

Many Wichitans find themselves going to one of the five Warren Theatres, each with a unique experience to offer.

“If you want to go see an IMAX movie, you can. If you want to have a little bit more of an adult experience, go out east and sit in the recliners with the heated seats and the drinks,” said Rampey.

They’re hoping it won’t change when Warren Theatres goes corporate and out of the hands of well-known Wichitan and president of the theaters, Bill Warren.

According to Regal sources, they’re taking ownership of Warren Theatres in Wichita.

We’ve reached out to Warren but are told by officials he is out of town.

According to a Regal website, Warren made this statement “I know our movie-going guests and our 1,400 cast members will be in great hands with Regal. I have long been impressed with Regal’s high standards of quality showmanship and outstanding customer service.”

“It is not going to hurt anything I don’t feel. It might even be a good thing,” says Rampey.

Vermillion added, “I hope that is stays the same.”

Details are still limited on what the acquisition is worth.

