Regal completes acquisition of Warren Theatres

KSNW-TV Published:
Warren Theatres

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Regal Entertainment Group, announced Friday that it has completed the acquisition of seven existing Warren Theatres in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The transaction will add a total of seven theatres with 93 screens to Regal’s portfolio, including the Warren 14 with an IMAX in Moore, Oklahoma – the 17th highest grossing theater in the United States in 2016.

“Warren Theatres have become the market leader in both Wichita and Oklahoma City by providing superior customer service and a myriad of upscale amenities, including reclining seats, large format screens and a wide array of food and beverage options,” stated Amy Miles, CEO of Regal Entertainment Group. “We are honored and excited to add these high-quality assets to our circuit and expect the transaction to be immediately accretive to our earnings and cash flow.”

President of Warren Theatres, Bill Warren, has considered past offers, but chose to go forward with the Regal proposal, stating: “I know our movie-going guests and our 1,400 cast members will be in great hands with Regal. I have long been impressed with Regal’s high standards of quality showmanship and outstanding customer service.”

Related links:

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s