Questlove to perform at prom despite earlier cancellation

The Associated Press Published:
FILE – In this July 4, 2012, file photo, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots performs during an Independence Day celebration in Philadelphia. The drummer and DJ assured students at a Pennsylvania high school Friday, May 19, 2017, that he will perform at their prom despite unexpectedly canceling days earlier, posting on Twitter he "adjusted some things" to perform during the Saturday, May 20, 2017, senior prom for Pennsbury High School's East Campus in Fairless Hills, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Questlove is assuring students at a Pennsylvania high school that he will still perform at their prom despite unexpectedly canceling days earlier.

The Roots’ drummer and DJ posted on Twitter on Friday that he has “adjusted some things” to perform Saturday at senior prom at Pennsbury High School East in Fairless Hills.

After finding out about his cancellation Thursday, students replied with angry tweets at the drummer for the band on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

DJ Pauly D of “Jersey Shore” fame tweeted “Should I Save The Day??!!” in response to the outrage.

Labeled “Best Prom” by multiple magazines, the Pennsbury School District has welcomed artists such as John Mayer and rapper Asher Roth in the past.

Related Posts