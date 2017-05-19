Monday at 10: Preserving the art of architecture

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita is home to an architectural treasure — a home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1918, but many Kansans have never seen it.

“I wish it weren’t a secret because it’s a real jewel in our crown,” said Liz Koch.

Koch wants to spread the word. She heads up a foundation set up in 1990 to restore the home — inside and out — to its original condition.

On June 8, the renovations will be unveiled to the public at Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday celebration, but you don’t have to wait! KSN is giving you a sneak peek.

Watch “Preserving the Art of Architecture,” Monday at 10.