KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, May 19, 2017

5:30AM After a very busy night last night things have calmed down a bit this morning but we are still looking at some more storms today with the possibility of heavy rain and some strong to severe storms are possible for parts of SC KS… Still today will not be anything like yesterday was. We are still tracking some non-severe showers and storms across parts of KS this morning. Temps are mild in the 60s for Wichita but cooler as usual back to the west. We really aren’t done with the rain today. In fact we will see rain and storms redeveloping later this morning and into the afternoon as our temps climb slowly into the mid 70s for day time highs… Storms today could become strong to severe in SC KS producing hail and gusty winds and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Heavy rain and some flooding is again possible with storm the fire up this afternoon and this evening.

