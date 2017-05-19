Game night with Dave Freeman postponed to Thursday

KSNW-TV Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You may have heard that Dave Freeman, Chief Meteorologist at KSN, will be retiring soon.

We had scheduled a special event to allow you to meet Dave before he leaves at the Wingnuts Opening night game. With weather forecast to be stormy across Kansas, we are keeping Dave at the studio to help keep our neighbors safe and have postponed Friday night’s event to next Thursday, May 25.

PLEASE NOTE: The Wingnuts game has NOT been cancelled but Dave won’t be there this Friday.

“Game Night with Dave Freemen” will now be held at the Wichita Wingnuts game on May 25. Gates to the stadium will open at 6:00 p.m. where a public meet and greet will be held, giving viewers and fans a chance to chat with Dave.

The game will start at 7:00 p.m.

If you would like to purchase tickets, which will be sold at a discounted price of $5, simply enter KSN on the Wingnuts tickets site.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s