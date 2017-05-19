Game night with Dave Freeman postponed to Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You may have heard that Dave Freeman, Chief Meteorologist at KSN, will be retiring soon.

We had scheduled a special event to allow you to meet Dave before he leaves at the Wingnuts Opening night game. With weather forecast to be stormy across Kansas, we are keeping Dave at the studio to help keep our neighbors safe and have postponed Friday night’s event to next Thursday, May 25.

PLEASE NOTE: The Wingnuts game has NOT been cancelled but Dave won’t be there this Friday.

“Game Night with Dave Freemen” will now be held at the Wichita Wingnuts game on May 25. Gates to the stadium will open at 6:00 p.m. where a public meet and greet will be held, giving viewers and fans a chance to chat with Dave.

The game will start at 7:00 p.m.

If you would like to purchase tickets, which will be sold at a discounted price of $5, simply enter KSN on the Wingnuts tickets site.