Elks raising money for Garden City girl

GARDEN CITY, Kan (KSNW) — Aileas Marsh was born with a number of medical conditions- including a severe form of cerebral palsy.

The family was finally able to get a wheelchair for her last week, after struggling with insurance issues.

“She’s almost three and she can’t sit on her own, roll over, anything like a normal child would be able to do,” said her mom Cynthia, “so this allows her to have her independence and develop on her own.”

Now, the family has another problem: transporting Aileas and her wheelchair to her doctors in Wichita and Kansas City.

“It weighs 60 pounds,” said Cynthia, “and our current vehicle, it’s really hard to get it in and out of, and it’s not very reliable.”

They need at least $21,000 for a new van, and that’s where the Elks come in.

Aileas’s grandmother is a member, and the local lodge is organizing a garage sale to raise money.

“We’ve got some good donations, financial donations, and then we have a big crew of people coming in tonight with donations of goods that we’ll be able to sell tomorrow,” said Linda Velez with the Garden City Elks Lodge.

The sale will be at the Garden City Elks Lodge on Saturday and will include a pancake breakfast, bake sale, and a raffle for a $500 necklace.

It’s all thanks to friends and strangers alike who have pitched in to help Aileas.

“Oh it just warms my heart,” said Velez. “I think it’s wonderful that everybody’s getting involved.”

It’s meant a lot to Cynthia.

“Everybody, every time we go in there, they are just very supportive of Aileas.”

Velez hopes it will be a successful event.

“Let’s make it a very worthwhile benefit for this poor child,” she said.

People can donate items for the sale by dropping them off at the Garden City Elks Lodge tonight, or you can stop by the sale on Saturday from 9 to 2 p.m.