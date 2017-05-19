Electric ranges recalled due to shock risk after plumber electrocuted

KSNW-TV Published:
Photo courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

WICHITA, Kan. (CPSC) — The death of a plumber has prompted the recall of about 6,300 electric ranges due to shock and electrocution hazards.

The recall involves Blomberg and Summit brand freestanding electric ranges.

They can become energized because a screw was not installed to secure the grounding strap during manufacturing.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in August 2016, a 52-year-old professional plumber from Portsmouth, New Hampshire died from electrocution when he came in contact with an energized range and a grounded object.

Consumers should stop using the recalled ranges, avoid contact until the electricity supply is shut off and contact Arçelik A.S. for a free on-site inspection and repair.

Consumers can contact Arçelik toll-free at 877-271-1489 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.blombergappliances.us and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page for more information.

