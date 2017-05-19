Box Office Preview for May 19, 2017

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Taking in a movie this weekend? Here is a look at your Box Office Preview.

Alien: Covenant (R)

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (PG)

In “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” a Heffley family road trip to attend Meemaw’s 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course thanks to Greg’s newest scheme to get to a video gaming convention. Based on one of the best-selling book series of all time, this family cross-country adventure turns into an experience the Heffleys will never forget.

Everything, Every Thing (PG-13)

Amandla Stenberg is on lockdown in “Everything, Every Thing”. The actress who played Rue in The Hunger Games now portrays a teen with a grave illness. She’ll die if she leaves her house but the boy next door (Nick Robinson) has her testing her boundaries.

Wakefield

Bryan Cranston attends his own funeral in “Wakefield”. He’s a successful man in a loving home who just wants to escape so he hides out in his own attic and watches his family move on without him.