Barton County man arrested for multiple charges

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant south of Great Bend Friday morning.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir said the warrant was executed in the 100 block of Southwest 10 Avenue. Bellendir said officers were looking for stolen property. Officers had to force entry into the residence.

Once officers entered the residence, they found what appeared to be drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. Deputies also discovered a stolen motorcycle along with other stolen property in the residence.

Quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also seized from the residence. Multiple firearms were found as well.

Rick Novotny, 59, of rural Great Bend was transported to the Barton County jail and booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and criminal use of a firearm. Novotny’s bond has been placed at $100,000.

