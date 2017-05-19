Animal welfare agents find 61 cats inside NY home

KENT, N.Y. (AP) – Animal welfare agents have found 61 living cats and nine dead ones inside a home in suburban New York.

The Putnam County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals pulled the felines from the home in Kent Tuesday, according to the Journal News . Officials say the house was in “deplorable” condition.

Investigators found dead cats throughout the home, cat urine and feces covering the floors and no food or clean water. There were 57 grown cats and four kittens found alive. But five died overnight during treatment at an animal hospital. Three were euthanized.

The SPCA says the owner, who has been hospitalized, is expected to be charged with animal cruelty. His name wasn’t released.

Most of the cats are being cared for by a nonprofit called Rescue Right. They’ll be offered for adoption.

