Wichita West and Wichita North were able to get their postseason opener in before the rain started to fall in Wichita, and the Pioneers cruised to a convincing 10-1 win over the Redskins.

West now moves on to the regional final against Garden City. That game will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium. The winner moves on to the state tournament.