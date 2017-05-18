storms recap

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe weather swept through the state today bringing heavy rains, large hail and even some tornadoes.

One of the hardest hit areas was Salina, where storms knocked down large trees and power poles.

The Salina Speedway suffered damage from the storms that rolled through Saline County on May 18. Courtesy Salina Speedway

 

In south central Kansas, winds from the storms were a huge problem. They knocked over a camper trailer about one mile west of Cunningham in Kingman County just east of Pratt on US 400. The driver was not injured in the accident.

A semi-truck rolled over near Cunningham as a result of the storms and heavy winds that hit southcentral Kansas May 18, 2017. Courtesy KSN News

 

The storms also caused tree damage in Wichita and surrounding areas.

Scott Parra sent this photo of a tree that was toppled in Pratt, Kansas.

 

Mulvane experienced a dumping of rain resulting in several streets that were closed due to flooding.

 

 

 

