storms recap

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe weather swept through the state today bringing heavy rains, large hail and even some tornadoes.

One of the hardest hit areas was Salina, where storms knocked down large trees and power poles.

In south central Kansas, winds from the storms were a huge problem. They knocked over a camper trailer about one mile west of Cunningham in Kingman County just east of Pratt on US 400. The driver was not injured in the accident.

The storms also caused tree damage in Wichita and surrounding areas.

Mulvane experienced a dumping of rain resulting in several streets that were closed due to flooding.