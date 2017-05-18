State issues emergency suspension of day care in Hutchinson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to Cherished Memories, a licensed day care home located at 1404 N. Monroe, Hutchinson.

The KDHE received medical information that the day care licensee had an active case of MRSA.

MRSA is a superbug that is resistant to antibiotics and is a danger to children if transmitted.

The licensee’s primary care physician does not believe it is medically safe for her to run a day care at this time.

Compliance history on this day care facility can be found by clicking here and searching for license No. 0049500.

