State issues emergency suspension of day care in Hutchinson

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Department of Health (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to Cherished Memories, a licensed day care home located at 1404 N. Monroe, Hutchinson.

The KDHE received medical information that the day care licensee had an active case of MRSA.

MRSA is a superbug that is resistant to antibiotics and is a danger to children if transmitted.

The licensee’s primary care physician does not believe it is medically safe for her to run a day care at this time.

Compliance history on this day care facility can be found by clicking here and searching for license No. 0049500.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s