WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting late Thursday morning. It happened in the 1700 block of North Lorraine.

Police say there was an argument, and a 46-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Right now, police are looking for two known suspects.

