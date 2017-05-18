Painting of Kansas Muslim teen to hang in US Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A portrait of a Muslim teenager from Kansas painted by a schoolmate will soon be hung in the U.S. Capitol.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins of Topeka visited Washburn Rural High School on Monday to present a certificate to the artist, 18-year-old Claire Fallon.

The Kansas congresswoman says Fallon’s oil painting is the only one from a Kansas artist that will be hung in the Capitol as part of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. Each representative picks a submission from a high school student in their congressional district.

Fallon says the painting, “Red, White and Blue,” is a tribute to her friend and classmate, 18-year-old Noor Kyasa. Kyasa is a Muslim-American and was wearing a red, white and blue outfit the day she modeled for the portrait.

Fallon and her parents will visit the Capitol in June with the other contest winners.