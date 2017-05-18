New requirements for Kansas abortion providers near passage

By Published:
(KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A rule nearing approval in the Kansas Legislature would require abortion providers to give women information on their doctors’ history in black, 12-point Times New Roman font.

Republican House and Senate negotiators agreed Thursday on the bill’s language. They also took procedural steps to bypass committee Democrats, who say the bill treats abortion providers differently than other doctors.

The bill would require that providers give women information about the physician performing the abortion at least 24 hours ahead of time. The information would include the doctor’s credentials, start date at the clinic, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges, state of residency and disciplinary record.

The bill’s supporters say women need the information to make an informed decision.

Abortion rights supporters say the bill is meant to discourage women from having abortions.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s