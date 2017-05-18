Meritrust headquarters to move downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Meritrust Credit Union announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with Cargill Meat Solutions for purchasing its current headquarters in downtown Wichita.

A spokesperson for Meritrust said the site will be at 151 N. Main and it will house the credit union’s administrative departments and offices for mortgage services, wealth management advisors and small business services.

“We are thrilled for what this new space means for our employees and the downtown community,” says James Nastars, Meritrust President/CEO. “With the new headquarters, we’ll have the opportunity to provide an exceptional work environment for our employees, increase services to our members and expand our commitment to Wichita’s economic development, particularly downtown.”

Meritrust anticipates moving its support departments to the downtown site in 2019. Meritrust has been headquartered out of the east Wichita site since 2004.

“This is a big step in our journey as we build thee new home and headquarters for Cargill’s protein business in Old Town,” said Brian Sikes, Cargill  corporate vice president and president of Wichita-based Cargill Protein.

