McConnell Air Force Base evacuated six KC-135 Stratotankers due to weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base evacuated six KC-135 Stratotankers due to severe weather. The aircraft landed on Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota on Thursday.

Grand Forks Air Force Base supported refueling missions for the KC-135 aircraft from 1960 until 2010.

The Grand Forks Air Force Base currently supports RQ-4 Global Hawk missions for nine combatant commands.

