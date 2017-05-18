KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, May 18, 2017

6:00AM It is a very quiet start to the day today but don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security. Strong to severe storms are possible by this afternoon and these storms will have the potential to produce large hail, strong winds and tornadoes. Storms should start to develop early afternoon. Join us on Kansas Today for details on when and where these storms should start.

5:00AM Today could be a very rough day. As you can see, the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a big part of Kansas as having an Increased to a rare HIGH Risk of severe weather! Much of Central and Southwest Kansas is in that area. Here, we could see strong, large, long-lived and violent tornadoes, along with very large hail and damaging straight line winds. Temps this morning start off mild in the low 60s. We will have increasing clouds through the afternoon and storms should start to develop by early afternoon mainly in SC and W Central Kansas. Almost the entire KSN viewing area is at least in an Elevated Risk of severe weather. So everyone really needs to watch the severe weather threat carefully through the day!