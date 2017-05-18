Charges dropped against 2 Salina men in conspiracy plot

Gavel (KSN News)

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Prosecutors have dismissed charges against two Kansas men accused of plotting to kill people in Illinois.

Assistant Saline County Prosecutor Amy Norton dropped the charges Wednesday against 25-year-old Xavier Lewis and 22-year-old Xavier McCray, both of Salina. The Salina Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2q0C7cA ) the charges could be refiled.

The men were charged with conspiring with Alex Karcher to kill three people in Illinois. Charges were dropped in April against Karcher, who has been indicted Jackson County, Illinois, on allegations of being involved in a drug ring. McCry and Lewis were not indicted in Illinois.

A Carbondale, Illinois, police officer was wounded in the same time frame in which the men were accused of planning to travel to Illinois to kill three other men.

No one was killed

