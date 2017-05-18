Arrest made in hit-and-run incident in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run incident that occurred early May 13 in Butler County.

Virginia Moore, 33, of Augusta, was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of second degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident.

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said the sheriff’s office got a tip from a person who said he/she hadn’t seen the neighbor’s car since the discovery of the body. The sheriff’s office also got another call that a windshield repair company was on the scene so they sent detectives to investigate.

Herzet said when authorities arrived they identified Moore as a suspect in the case.

Jared Wright, 38 , of Augusta was found just after 4 a.m. on May 13.

Herzet said that he was hit near the intersection of Yorktown and US 54, then moved near the intersection of south 140th Street and southwest Tawakoni Road in Augusta.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.