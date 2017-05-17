Tornado caught on video

NBC News Published: Updated:

ELK CITY, Okla. (NBC) – A crew from “Storm Chase TV” was in western Oklahoma Tuesday when a fast-moving tornado moved right in front of their vehicle.

Other than some fried nerves and a broken windshield, the crew was ok.

That wasn’t the case for people in the near community of Elk City.

One person was killed and at least 40 homes were leveled in the massive storm.

Crews will be out this morning to begin clean up and get a better assessment of the damage.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s