Tornado caught on video

ELK CITY, Okla. (NBC) – A crew from “Storm Chase TV” was in western Oklahoma Tuesday when a fast-moving tornado moved right in front of their vehicle.

Other than some fried nerves and a broken windshield, the crew was ok.

That wasn’t the case for people in the near community of Elk City.

One person was killed and at least 40 homes were leveled in the massive storm.

Crews will be out this morning to begin clean up and get a better assessment of the damage.

