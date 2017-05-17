Top Kansas Democrats seek $600M boost in education funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Legislature’s top Democrats are proposing that the state phase in a $600 million increase in spending on public schools over three years.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka and House Minority Leader Jim Ward of Wichita made their proposal public Wednesday. They also sent a letter to GOP leaders Tuesday.

A House committee has proposed phasing in a $280 million increase in spending over two years. The increase in aid under the Democratic plan after two years would be $400 million.

A Senate committee is drafting its own proposal.

Kansas spends about $4 billion a year on aid to its 286 school districts. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

The Democrats said they believe their plan would satisfy the court’s order.