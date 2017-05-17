Satanta teachers dealing with hail damage

By Published:
Melissa Dusin's car window.

SATANTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two first grade teachers at Satanta Elementary School are dealing with major car damage after Monday night’s hail storm.

They were both indoors when the storm came, and they were shocked to find their windshields shattered.

“I was really glad that we hadn’t been driving in the car at the time,” said Melissa Dusin, whose rear car window was completely shattered. “It was parked in the parking lot, and with the glass being shattered, I was glad that nobody was in the car at the time.”

Kelsey Blair’s front windshield.

“I’ve seen hail storms before, but not to this nature,” said Kelsey Blair, whose front windshield was also shattered. “I mean, it was pretty powerful, and the dents on my car are pretty big.”

They haven’t had the damaged assessed yet but say they’re driving very carefully until their cars are fixed.

They say several cars parked at the elementary school and nearby also took hail damage.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s