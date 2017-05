It was a day to remember for Salina South softball. First, the Cougars took care of business against rival Salina Central, beating the Mustangs 14-4 in five innings.

Then, in the regional title game, Salina South held off Kapaun Mt. Carmel 9-6 to advance to the 5A state tournament. The Cougars are now 12-10 on the season as they get ready for next week.