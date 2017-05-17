Rowers rescued from Kansas River after boat capsizes

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Lawrence officials say emergency responders helped rescue a team of stranded rowers on the Kansas River after their boat capsized.

At least eight people were stranded Wednesday morning on the river near the University of Kansas boathouse. No injuries were reported.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Capt. Pat Talkington says the water was choppy and winds were strong Wednesday morning.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the rowers’ affiliation wasn’t immediately clear.

The Kansas boathouse is the base for the university’s women’s rowing team and a co-ed club team. The eight people rescued were all men.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s