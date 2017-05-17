Man catches Barton County tornado on video

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Travis Kaiser caught video of the tornado barely missing his house Tuesday night in Barton County.

Luckily, the storm didn’t cause any major damage to his home or his neighbor’s home.

The tornado that formed Tuesday night near Pawnee Rock remained on the ground for up to 15 miles before dissipating west of Hoisington.

One person suffered minor injuries. About 20 homes were destroyed in central Kansas.

