Kansas lawmakers unsure sales tax should be in budget fix

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are wrestling with whether to end sales tax breaks in a larger plan to fix the state budget and raise additional funds for public schools.

Senate tax committee members were cold Wednesday toward a House-passed plan to raise $110 million over two years by imposing the state’s 6.5 percent sales tax on a few untaxed services. They include towing, pet boarding and bill-collecting.

The panel heard testimony from collection agency operators that their businesses would be harmed in competition with out-of-state firms.

But backers of the House bill are working on a new plan to raise about $330 million over two years by eliminating sales tax exemptions.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 through June 2019, and the Kansas Supreme Court has said education funding is inadequate.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.