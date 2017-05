FC Wichita fought hard, and led for most of the game in their second round matchup against USL club Saint Louis FC. Unfortunately, it was the visitors who rallied for a 4-3 win in extra time.

FC Wichita took the lead in the seventh minute on a penalty kick by Friends Falcon star Leo Sosa. FC Wichita led 3-2 in second half stoppage time before a red card helped Saint Louis FC get the equalizer to force extra time.