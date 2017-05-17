Father of singers Nick and Aaron Carter dead

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Carter, the father of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and fellow singer Aaron Carter, has died.

Nick Carter said in a statement Wednesday that he was “heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night.”

No more details about the death were available. Nick Carter also requested privacy while the family waits to learn more about the cause of death. No details on where Robert Carter died were released.

Aaron Carter posted a photo of his dad on Instagram on Wednesday. He also wrote that he was heartbroken, and added that “we are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon. You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero.”