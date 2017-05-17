Couple talks about surviving tornado near Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Great Bend couple had their home destroyed in Tuesday night’s tornado. Dan and Joice Wapelhorst knew a storm was approaching.

“Well, we heard Dave Freeman on the TV say it was over by Pawnee Rock moving northeast, and we just didn’t think much of it,” said Dan.

Dan said he went outside before the storm hit.

“I went out. The garage was sitting here, and I went out on the south side of the garage. It was right out there in that field, and I went in and got my wife and my daughter and said let’s get to the cellar.”

The couple and their daughter barely made it to shelter when the tornado hit.

“I couldn’t get the door shut, but finally, I got it shut, and within five seconds, it was over,” he said.

When the couple emerged, they found that their two-story house was gone.

“I think it just picked us two houses out and got us. That’s it. We didn’t see no other damage around,” said Joice.

Dan said the family is looking for his wallet, teeth, and photo albums.

They are waiting for the insurance adjuster to come out.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.