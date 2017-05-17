Complete strangers volunteering to help tornado victims

KSN's Amanda Aguilar surveys the damage from the tornado near Great Bend. (KSN News)

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A bunch of volunteers in the Great Bend community know all too well that it is never easy after a tornado rips through your community.

“Well, my family went through this in the Hoisington tornado years ago,” said Darren Doonan.

Doonan drove a few miles outside of Great Bend on Wednesday, to help clean up after the tornado ripped apart a couple of homes.

“This family, I’ve never met them before no,” said Doonan. “I just saw a posting on Facebook through the church and loaded up this morning.”

Doonan is volunteering his time. He’s also volunteering his small tractor with a loader, to get the heavy debris moved.

“Yeah, family needs to concentrate on, you know, the family stuff,” said Doonan. “The little things.”

And, as family combed through debris for heirlooms, Darren is getting help from other volunteers.

Greg Bois brought his chainsaw.

“No, I don’t know them either,”  said Bois. “I don’t even know the name of the guy, yet. All I know is they had a tornado. We came through and drove out here and started helping.”

A lot of family members also helped clean up after the tornado.

But, Doonan said, the aftermath of a tornado can be overwhelming for a family. That’s where he comes in, literally, to help.

“We learned in Hoisington, it takes a lot more than you think,” said Doonan. “It’s just so, so much.”

Bois said, it’s also a faith calling that leads people to head out the door, and ask what needs to be done.

“Every day I can do something to help others, why not?” asked Bois. “I don’t always need somebody to help me. God helps me. Me? I just keep rolling on.”

 

