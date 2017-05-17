Babysitter who left toddler’s body in field pleads guilty

Tyerria Miles (Courtesy: Facebook)
Jhornee M Bland (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The babysitter of a Wichita child whose body was found in a field last year has pleaded guilty to interfering with a police investigation.

Tyerria Miles pleaded guilty Monday to interfering with the investigation of the May 2016 death of 2-year-old Jhornee Bland.

Miles had been caring for Jhornee in the days before her death and had initially told the police she had left the child with a friend. She later admitted that she moved Jhornee’s body to a field after her death.

The coroner wasn’t able to determine the cause of death.

Court records show that Miles is scheduled for sentencing on June 28.

