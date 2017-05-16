Wichita State tops Kansas State 3-2 on walk off home run

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State used a walk-off home run by Luke Ritter to defeat Kansas State 3-2.

Starting pitcher Keylan Killgore went 1.2 innings giving up two runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Adam Keller pitched 4.1 scoreless innings giving up two hits with three strikeouts.

Luke Ritter went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Gunnar Troutwine was 2-for-3 with two singles.

Kansas State got on the board first in the first inning with a two-out RBI double from Jake Scudder to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats added another run in the second with a RBI single up the middle from Will Brennan.

Wichita State tied the score with at two in the fourth. Greyson Jenista led off the inning with a single and Alec Bohm and Willie Schwanke followed with back-to-back walks with one out. With the bases loaded Ritter hit a grounder over third base to score two for the Shockers.

In the ninth, Ritter led off the inning with a walk-off home run to centerfield to give the Shockers the 3-2 win. It was the first walk-off home run for the Shockers since 2015.

The Shockers are next in action on Thurs., May 18 at Indiana State at 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

