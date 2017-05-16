Tornadoes rip through Barton County causing damage, injuries

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple tornadoes were reported on the ground in Barton County Tuesday night. Barton County emergency dispatchers confirm there are multiple injuries as a result of the storms.

One tornado was reported in the area of Pawnee Rock where multiple power lines were reported down. Multiple trees and power lines also were reported down northwest of Hoisington.

Emergency responders were reporting a house about seven miles west of Great Bend was badly damaged by a tornado. There were reports of at least two people injured at that location.

Another location with reports of damage came from the 700 block of W. Barton County Road.

There also were reports of power lines down in the 600 block of W. 20 Road. That’s northwest of Great Bend.

Power crews have been notified about the power outages.

KSN has a reporter in the area, and we’ll provide updates to this story on KSN.com and in KSN News at 10.