Suspect accused of wielding machete after chase stunned

HOXIE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a deputy has used a stun gun on a man who advanced toward law enforcement with a machete after a northwest Kansas chase.

The Hays Post reports that the pursuit started Monday afternoon when Sheridan County sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle linked to a domestic disturbance making a U-turn on U.S. 24.

A news release says the deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off. The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph, leading law enforcement to back off because of safety concerns.

The chase resumed when the suspect’s vehicle was spotted again. The suspect was stunned after returning to the residence where the domestic disturbance had been reported. Authorities say he ignored commands to drop the machete and surrender.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.