Small earthquake recorded in northwestern Oklahoma

LAMBERT, Okla. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a small earthquake in northwestern Oklahoma.

The USGS reports a 3.4 magnitude quake was recorded at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday near the town of Lambert in Alfalfa County, about 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Oklahoma regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells and to reduce the volume of wastewater that is injected by other wells.

